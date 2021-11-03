Suspect arrested, charged with criminal homicide in shooting death of Hermitage man

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Hermitage man last month.

Miguel Ontiveros III, 23, was killed as he was racing a pickup truck on Charlotte Avenue on October 22. During that race, someone inside the truck opened fire on Ontiveros’ Hyundai Sonata, according to Metro police.

Ontiveros was struck by gunfire causing him to wreck his car. He was later found dead in his crashed vehicle.

Police found the suspect’s pickup truck abandoned on the shoulder of I-40 East near the I-440 junction.

Following an investigation, Ralph Nevels Jr., 24, was identified as the suspect in the case. Nevels was located at a Mt. Juliet motel Tuesday.

Police believe the motive behind the shooting is connected to a dispute over a woman.

