Leading law school seeks to remove genocidal founder's name

De Paul University College of Law issued the following announcement on Nov. 3. As a first-generation American herself, Adriana Hernandez ('22) seeks to improve the lives of other first-generation individuals. As co-founder and treasurer of the First Generation Law Student Organization (“FirstGen”), she is focused on enhancing the educational experience for students who are the firsts in their families to attend law school, but her efforts extend far beyond that. Allison Tirres, associate dean for academic affairs and strategic initiatives, says, “Adriana is both a dedicated student and a caring volunteer in her community. When she was in my Immigration Law & Policy class, I had a chance to learn about her work helping immigrants apply for naturalization to become citizens, including assisting them with the difficult language and civics requirements. Her work with FirstGen is just one example of how she brings a spirit of public service and care to everything she does.”

3 DAYS AGO