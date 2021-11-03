CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Terry McAuliffe addresses supporters | NewsNation

Myhighplains.com
 9 days ago

Former Gov. terry McAuliffe talks to...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Terry McAuliffe congratulates Governor-Elect Youngkin on victory

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — After coming up short in Virginia’s race for governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe sent well wishes and congratulations to Republican Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin. A release on Wednesday morning stated the following: While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Washington Examiner

Terry McAuliffe has a segregationist vision for education

Terry McAuliffe revealed his racist ways on Sunday while campaigning for governor. While addressing a crowd in Manassas, Virginia, he stated his intentions to “diversify” those who are teachers in the state. “We got to work hard to diversify our teacher base,” McAuliffe said. “Fifty percent of our students are...
MANASSAS, VA
hngn.com

Glenn Youngkin’s Supporters Reportedly Preparing Election Fraud Allegations If He Loses to Gov. Terry McAuliffe

Glenn Youngkin's supporters have reportedly started making election fraud allegations in case he won't be named governor of Virginia. According to reports, this week's gubernatorial race between Youngkin and Gov. Terry McAuliffe is anyone's game at this point. After all, the votes that the two candidates have been receiving are quite tight.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Terry McAuliffe, Glenn Youngkin Scramble To Rally Virginia Voters

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin raced to fire up their party’s base voters in opposite ends of Virginia on Sunday as they worked to drive up turnout in a deadlocked and bitter contest for governor that will be scrutinized as a bellwether ahead of next year’s midterms elections.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Face Off
Gazette

Glenn Youngkin up 4 points over Terry McAuliffe in poll

EXCLUSIVE — An internal poll found Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin ahead of Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe by 4 percentage points, signaling significant gains in a competitive race for Virginia governor. The Republican Winsome Sears for Lieutenant Governor Campaign poll conducted by co/efficient, provided exclusively to the Washington Examiner,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
uticaphoenix.net

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeats Democrat Terry McAuliffe in high-stakes Virginia

Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe. Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty; Win McNamee/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Insider. The Republican Glenn Youngkin beat the Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race. McAuliffe served as governor for one term, and Youngkin is a businessman and first-time candidate. The high-stakes election is a huge win...
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Terry McAuliffe’s doom: Joe Biden and the price of eggs

“I have not seen any evidence that whether I am doing well or poorly, whether I have got my agenda passed or not, is going to have any real impact on winning or losing.”. So said President Joe Biden on the Monday before the Tuesday that proved how wrong he was. Even on Monday, was there anyone other than him who really believed that? Did he?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBJ7.com

Terry McAuliffe concedes governor’s race, releases statement on outcome

MCLEAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday morning Terry McAuliffe released a statement conceding the governor’s race and congratulating his opponent Glenn Youngkin, the victor. Multiple news outlets declared Youngkin the projected winner just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. McAuliffe wrote in his statement:. “While last night we came up short, I am...
MCLEAN, VA
Washington Times

Anxiety high at Terry McAuliffe election night party

The mood was anxious at Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s election night party in McLean, Virginia. Mr. McAuliffe, a candidate for governor, hosted a few hundred guests at the Hilton McLean Tyson’s Corner hotel in Northern Virginia, but the results were favoring Republican Glenn Youngkin. “I’m really anxious,” a staffer privately told...
MCLEAN, VA
WHSV

Terry McAuliffe issues post-election statement

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor race early Wednesday. Terry McAuliffe released the following statement regarding the results of the Virginia gubernatorial election:. “While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Chicago Sun-Times

Will ‘critical race theory’ hurt Terry McAuliffe?

There are two big reasons that Republican Glenn Youngkin shouldn’t be within striking distance of Virginia’s state house. The first is that Virginia has been trending Democratic over the past decade and a half. Joe Biden won the state by more than 10 points last year. The second and far more important reason is that Youngkin has never distanced himself from the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order on Jan. 6. During the primary, Youngkin declined to say that Biden was the legitimately elected president and not the pretender who had stolen the presidency through fraud. Worse, he promised that “election integrity” would be his highest priority, thus giving credence to the stolen election myth.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
editorials24.com

Terry McAuliffe’s campaign spokesperson mistakenly loops Fox reporter on email

A top spokesperson for Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s Virginia gubernatorial campaign accidentally looped in a Fox News Digital reporter Thursday on internal deliberations over how to “kill” a story about the campaign hiring a top Democratic lawyer known for spearheading election challenges. Earlier Thursday, Fox News reported that the McAuliffe campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy