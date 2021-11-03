CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Central Regional over Washington Township - Girls soccer - SJG4 first round

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
 9 days ago
Ashley Baker and Samantha Versnel each had a goal and an assist to lift ninth-seeded Central Regional to a 3-1 victory over eighth-seeded Washington Township in the first round of...

