(Images by Maria Wilson: above – Evelyn intercepting the ball) Clarion Girls Soccer Fast Break Offense Unable to Break Brockway. On a beautiful autumn evening under the lights of the artificial turfed Varischetti Field in Brockway, on Thursday (October 29th), the Clarion Area Bobcats Girls soccer team played their District Nine Class-A semifinal playoff game against the number one seed, Brockway. The healthy starters were ready to continue their winning ways after beating Port Alleghany. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, their high-powered quick strike offense had plenty of opportunities and shots on goals but came up short 4-1 and dashed their playoff hopes of a District 9 crown.

CLARION, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO