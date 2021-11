Dear Savvy Senior, When my dad died, we thought he had a life insurance policy, but we have no idea how to track it down. Any suggestions? — Searching Son. Dear Searching, Lost or forgotten life insurance policies are very common in the U.S. According to a study by Consumer Reports, 1 out of every 600 people is the beneficiary of an unclaimed life insurance policy with an average benefit of $2,000. It could be similar to finding out you have a secret savings account.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO