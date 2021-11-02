Watch now: Prosecutor says Rittenhouse provoked shootings

Take a drive through the city or a walk in the park and mention the name Kyle Rittenhouse, and you're likely to get varying views on the trial that begins Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. The case is that polarizing, and many city residents didn't wish to offer their...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha...
On the morning after Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, of the many videos circulating online one that drew particular outrage was what happened after the shooting. Rittenhouse, with his AR-15 strapped to his chest, is seen headed away from the scene, at first running, then walking north on...
A series of moves made by the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse‘s upcoming murder trial suggests that he may not be as impartial as he’s supposed to be. At least, that’s according to a growing chorus of doubters across social media who were reacting to Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s most recent rulings in the case that appear to give preferential treatment to the teenager who is accused of bringing a high-powered assault rifle across state lines and using it to murder two people and shoot another who were participating in the protest of a police shooting in the Milwaukee suburb.
AdvertisementsOn November 4 2021, a Reddit user shared a purported headline, “Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial opens with his lawyer saying the N-word twice in court,” to r/MarchAgainstNazis:. Need I say more? from MarchAgainstNazis. Kyle Rittenhouse stood trial in Kenosha County, Wisconsin in November 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people...
A Kenosha police officer testified Friday he ignored Kyle Rittenhouse’s attempts to surrender because he believed there was still an active shooter situation and the teen didn’t behave as people typically do when they’re giving themselves up. In the first public explanation since that night, Officer Pep Moretti said he...
The first man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha was “hyperaggressive” that night, threatened to kill Rittenhouse, and later lunged for his rifle just before the 17-year-old fired, witnesses testified Thursday. The testimony at Rittenhouse’s murder trial came from two witnesses who had been called to the...
An off-duty Chicago police officer threatened to shoot herself before a struggle for her gun left her husband, another off-duty officer, dead, prosecutors said in court Friday. Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting German Villasenor, 44, on Tuesday night at a home in the 8500...
KENOSHA, Wis. -- The first man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha was acting "belligerently" that night but did not appear to pose a serious threat to anyone, a witness testified Friday at Rittenhouse's murder trial. Jason Lackowski, a former Marine who said he took...
Videos of the shootings that led to the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse were online essentially from the moment the shots were fired. On Wednesday, with a Kenosha Police detective on the stand, prosecutors played more than a dozen videos that showed the shootings and their aftermath for a jury. The sounds of panicked people at the scene rang out in the courtroom as the videos played on two large monitors for the jury, with two more on the prosecution and defense tables.
The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
NEW YORK — Two trials over killings that have garnered national attention are now going on simultaneously and legal experts said they expect both will hinge on video evidence. Jury selection in the trial of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two white people and wounding a third...
A Wisconsin judge has ruled that the word “victim” cannot be used to describe the two Black Lives Matter protesters killed by Kyle Rittenhouse when his trial starts next week. According to ABC 7 in Chicago, Judge Bruce Schroeder announced his decision during a last minute pre-trial hearing on Monday...
When he kissed his girlfriend instead, the mom-of-three murdered him, prosecutors say. An Illinois man was shot dead in front of his girlfriend after refusing to kiss their roommate, police say. Claudia Resendiz-Flores, 28, had recently moved into the couple's home Rolling Meadows, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. On Thursday, all...
The defense attorneys for the white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are still bound and determined to put the victim on trial for his own death, despite the fact that the judge keeps telling them it ain’t happening. They’ve asked that Arbeyy’s mental health records be admitted into evidence. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said no. They’ve requested that a jury hears about Arbery’s past run-ins with the law. The judge said no. Now, attorneys for Greg and Travis McMichael are scraping the bottom of the “See, the Black guy’s a thug” barrel and are arguing the jury should know that Arbery was on probation on the day of his killing.
A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
Comments / 0