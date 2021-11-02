CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch now: Prosecutor says Rittenhouse provoked shootings

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Rittenhouse instigated the confrontation that led him to shoot three people...

jg-tc.com

WBAY Green Bay

Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files federal lawsuit against police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha...
MADISON, WI
NewsOne

People Think The Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial Is Biased And Sympathetic To The Defense

A series of moves made by the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse‘s upcoming murder trial suggests that he may not be as impartial as he’s supposed to be. At least, that’s according to a growing chorus of doubters across social media who were reacting to Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s most recent rulings in the case that appear to give preferential treatment to the teenager who is accused of bringing a high-powered assault rifle across state lines and using it to murder two people and shoot another who were participating in the protest of a police shooting in the Milwaukee suburb.
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Murder
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Chicago cop fatally shot by his wife, also a cop, prosecutors say

An off-duty Chicago police officer threatened to shoot herself before a struggle for her gun left her husband, another off-duty officer, dead, prosecutors said in court Friday. Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting German Villasenor, 44, on Tuesday night at a home in the 8500...
CHICAGO, IL
Kenosha News.com

WATCH NOW: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Day 3: Video of shootings played in courtroom; detective testified

Videos of the shootings that led to the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse were online essentially from the moment the shots were fired. On Wednesday, with a Kenosha Police detective on the stand, prosecutors played more than a dozen videos that showed the shootings and their aftermath for a jury. The sounds of panicked people at the scene rang out in the courtroom as the videos played on two large monitors for the jury, with two more on the prosecution and defense tables.
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsOne

Here We Go Again: McMichaels’ Defense Attorneys Ask Judge To Let Jury Hear Ahmaud Arbery Was On Probation When He Died

The defense attorneys for the white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are still bound and determined to put the victim on trial for his own death, despite the fact that the judge keeps telling them it ain’t happening. They’ve asked that Arbeyy’s mental health records be admitted into evidence. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said no. They’ve requested that a jury hears about Arbery’s past run-ins with the law. The judge said no. Now, attorneys for Greg and Travis McMichael are scraping the bottom of the “See, the Black guy’s a thug” barrel and are arguing the jury should know that Arbery was on probation on the day of his killing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY

