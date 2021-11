BOSTON (CBS) — Just days before the election, Angela Menino, wife of the late Mayor Thomas Menino, endorse Michelle Wu for Mayor. “In Michelle, I see someone like Tommy, who gets to know personally every part and person of our city to provide the city services we need. I’m proud to support her to be the next Mayor of Boston and continue Tommy’s legacy as an urban mechanic who fights for Boston to be a city for everyone,” Menino said.

