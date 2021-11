Downey (Calif.) Warren quarterback Nico Iamaleava is one of the most prized prospects in the 2023 class, already holding more than 20 offers. This weekend, he’ll visit UCLA, sources tell On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons. Iamaleava is the No. 22 prospect and No. 3 quarterback in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3 ranks him as a five-star and the No. 10 overall prospect in the cycle.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO