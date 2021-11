LARAMIE — The quest to defend a state championship begins this weekend at the Class 4A East Regional Tournament for the Laramie High volleyball team. The Lady Plainsmen enter the conference tourney with the No. 2 seed with a 26-2 overall record and will begin at 2:30 p.m. against No. 7 Cheyenne Central (7-21) at Campbell County High in Gillette. The tourney also serves as state tournament qualification — win two matches before losing two matches — as well as state seeding.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO