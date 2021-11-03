CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wu becomes first woman, person of color elected as Boston mayor

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu became the first woman and person of color to be elected mayor of Boston, after her opponent, fellow Councilor Annissa Essaibi George,...

Michelle Wu projected to become Boston mayor in historic win

City Councilor Michelle Wu will become Boston's next mayor after her more moderate challenger conceded, CNN projects, making her the first woman and person of color elected to the top post in the city's history. CNN's John Avlon has more.
Wu victorious in historic election: 2021 Boston mayoral election live updates

Based on the latest unofficial election results released by the City, candidate Michelle Wu won the 2021 Boston Mayoral race with 63.38% of the vote at 100% precincts reporting. Annissa Essaibi George captured only 36.21% of ballots counted. Although results only came into the Elections Department from 30.59% of precincts as of around 10:30 p.m., Essaibi George took the stage at her election night watch party at the Copley Fairmount to concede the race and congratulate Wu, saying, “I want to offer a great big congratulations to Michelle Wu … I know this is no small feat. You know this is no small feat.”
Boston elects Michelle Wu — first woman and Asian American as mayor

Michelle Wu was elected as the first woman and Asian American to become the mayor of Boston on Tuesday night. Wu, a 36-year-old city councilor, defeated fellow Democratic City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. The pair faced each other after beating out several other mayoral candidates in a September preliminary election.
