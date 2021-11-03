Wu becomes first woman, person of color elected as Boston mayor

Based on the latest unofficial election results released by the City, candidate Michelle Wu won the 2021 Boston Mayoral race with 63.38% of the vote at 100% precincts reporting. Annissa Essaibi George captured only 36.21% of ballots counted. Although results only came into the Elections Department from 30.59% of precincts as of around 10:30 p.m., Essaibi George took the stage at her election night watch party at the Copley Fairmount to concede the race and congratulate Wu, saying, “I want to offer a great big congratulations to Michelle Wu … I know this is no small feat. You know this is no small feat.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO