Utah has dominated UCLA in recent seasons. Can the Utes keep it going when they face the Bruins in a critical Pac-12 South game on Saturday?. After opening conference play with three straight victories, Utah (4-3, 3-1 Pac-12) fell apart in the second half against Oregon State and left with a 42-34 loss to the Beavers. The Utes were gashed for 260 rushing yards — the most Utah has surrendered on the ground to an opponent since giving up 347 rushing yards to Oregon in 2017. The Utes also struggled with special teams play. A blocked punt in the third quarter led to Oregon State's first go-ahead touchdown and ultimately swung momentum in the Beavers' favor for good.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO