Detroit Red Wings (4-3-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-8-0) Where: Bell Centre, Montreal. TV: Bally Sports Detroit-Plus. Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The second of a four-game road trip in the northeast takes the Red Wings to Montreal as the Wings look to pick up their first win vs. Montreal in 2021. On Oct. 23, the Habs took down the Wings in convincing fashion with a 6-1 victory. A player to watch will be Wings forward Lucas Raymond who has collected six points and three goals in the last five games. ... Dylan Larkin (personal reasons) and Tyler Bertuzzi (unvaccinated) are both out. Bertuzzi leads the Wings with nine points; Larkin has eight points.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO