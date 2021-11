One September morning, just as I was headed into a Zoom meeting from my office at the University of Hawaii, I got a text from my co-worker: “BTS may be on campus!”. When my Zoom meeting ended, I stepped out of my office. Immediately, two more of my employees, both in their early 20s, squealed in delight: “BTS may be on campus!”

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO