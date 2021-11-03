74-year-old woman last seen in Fleming Island found safe after Silver Alert was issued

SILVER ALERT: Laura Bates, missing out of Clay County (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — UPDATE 11/3/2021: Laura Bates has been located and is safe. She was found in Georgetown, South Carolina.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Silver Alert has been issued out of Clay County for a 74-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday, Nov. 1.

Laura Bates, 74, has declining mental faculties and may be lost, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bates was last seen at Walgreens of Fleming Island, located at 1565 Country Road 220, around 4:50 p.m. Monday. She was wearing a tie-dyed shirt, ball cap, and carrying a yellow purse.

Bates is 5′2″, thinly built, and wears glasses, according to CCSO. She was driving a 2007 cream-colored Ford Edge, with a Florida tag IMJA16.

If you have any information on a possible location, contact Detective P. Vitellaro at 904-264-6512.

Missing woman's car

