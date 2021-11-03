VA-StHou-48-elected

Democrat Terry McAuliffe declined to formally concede defeat in the Virginia gubernatorial race Tuesday night, despite trailing Republican Glenn Youngkin by more than 100,000 votes with most precincts reported. “We still got a lot of votes to count, we got about 18 percent of the vote out, so we’re gonna...
From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
A juvenile son of Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin tried twice to cast a ballot in Tuesday's election, election officials said Friday. The 17-year-old son presented an ID but was told he was ineligible to vote due to his age and turned away, according to a statement from Scott Konopasek, Fairfax County s general registrar. The statement said the teen did not successfully vote, made no false statements, did not disrupt voting and appeared to have committed “no election offense.”The statement mentioned Youngkin's son by name, saying the identification was based on contemporaneous notes by the chief election officer.The news...
Congressional elections next year are prompting pause among Democrats, a party seeking to retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. But if midterms reflect Tuesday's statewide elections in Virginia, the 435-member chamber could turn red.
Republicans have been mocked for their sudden silence on election fraud after winning the Virginia governor’s race. Private equity executive Glenn Younkin beat out Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of the state, in a race many expected Mr McAuliffe to win. The result is seen as cause for concern among Democrats as the party in power often lose their congressional majorities in the first midterm following a presidential victory. The hosts of Morning Joe on MSNBC sarcastically wondered why Republicans appeared to trust the results in the governor’s race and special elections that they won, when many falsely...
NEW YORK — Mayor-elect Eric Adams said Friday that he was not surprised Democrats lost ground in this month’s elections — from City Council districts to the governor’s race in Virginia — because elements of the party are catering to “anarchists” within its ranks. Adams, who was in Puerto Rico...
Raleigh, N.C. — Most House Democrats left the chamber floor Monday night as the Republican majority seated the body's newest member: A former Gaston County commissioner who attended the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots and said at the time he was "at the entrance when they breached the door." Rep....
Sean Hannity and Fox News colleague Sara Carter were left red faced after failing to receive applause from a room full of Republicans who were celebrating Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial win in Virginia. On Tuesday night, having declared Mr Youngkin’s closely fought win the start of a “red wave sweeping across the United States”, anchors for Fox News called on supporters of Mr Youngkin to cheer for Mr Hannity. “They love you here Sean, they love you,” Ms Carter told Mr Hannity, with Fox News’s footage flicking from the two reporters to shots of a cheering crowd of Mr...
The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
Roger Stone wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to pledge not to run for president if he seeks reelection. Stone said if DeSantis doesn't commit, he'll run for Florida governor just to siphon votes away. DeSantis said he is running for reelection in 2022 and has dismissed talk of a 2024 White...
MSNBC host Al Sharpton told the Washington Post results of Virginia's gubernatorial election indicate progressives may want to scale back their aggressive campaigning before completely alienating moderates and independents. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his progressive supporters accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of using a "racist dog whistle" in his fight against...
(CBS Baltimore) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is projected to lose his bid for reelection against a little-known truck driver, is talking about "recently found" ballots to support his refusal to concede the race.
