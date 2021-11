Kids can learn a lot about themselves and the world by reading books. By seeing characters experience things that they might be feeling, books can help them contextualize their experience. A lot of times, well-meaning adults know this and try to help by recommending and gifting books to kids. However, when it comes to big concepts like gender identity and expression, it’s important to make sure that the children’s books about gender you are pointing kids towards are going to be helpful. Just because a kid’s book is about gender does NOT mean it is a GOOD book about gender. It’s important to be extremely careful when recommending books so that you are not causing the child harm.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO