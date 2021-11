Join Jyl in the kitchen Nov. 16 for a cook-along with tips, tricks and more. Instagram Live @NewOrleansMagazine. In early March 2020 when I checked in to Commander’s Palace for brunch only to discover the Oyster and Absinthe Dome absent from the menu, I was compelled to call Chef Tory McPhail to protest. He assured the dish would return seasonally with the return of Autumn. I could have wept with relief. Just in case, I wrestled the recipe out of him. Upon my death, an embalming in the concoction (oysters, artichoke, bacon, absinthe, cream, garlic, shallot, tarragon) that awaits my spoon under the lofty, golden puff of pastry would suit me just fine.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO