CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston voters for the 1st time have elected a woman and Asian American as mayor, tapping Michelle Wu for city’s top job

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Boston voters for the 1st time have...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Elections
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
The Associated Press

Americans quit their jobs at record pace for 2nd month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for the second straight month in September, while businesses and other employers posted a near-record number of available jobs. The Labor Department said Friday that 4.4 million people quit their jobs that month, or about 3% of the nation’s...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
The Associated Press

Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead the agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is tapping former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf to again lead the powerful regulatory agency, according to a person familiar with the decision. Califf’s nomination comes after months of the concern that the agency near the center of the government’s...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy