CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' David Long: Totals nine stops

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Long had nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
NFL
FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Big Lead

Dan Orlovsky: Patrick Mahomes Is the Worst QB in the NFL Mechanically

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are struggling right now. Despite a Monday night win over the New York Giants, the Chiefs are a mess. Perhaps most concerning, Patrick Mahomes has looked terrible compared to the lofty standard he's set over the past three seasons. On Tuesday, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky broke down the former MVP's mechanics and concluded they are the worst in the NFL right now.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

How much does a waterboy get paid in the NFL?

Being an NFL waterboy doesn’t sound like the most glamorous job in the world but it sure is one of the most essential jobs on an NFL training staff. There are movies, songs and documentaries on being an NFL waterboy, and the players aren’t the only ones making lots of money on the field.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Simms shares troubling story about NFL referee Tony Corrente

NFL referee Tony Corrente has faced a lot of criticism this week for a taunting penalty he called in the Chicago Bears-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday night. Many people disagreed with the call, but the problem for others is that they felt Corrente had it out for the player he flagged. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is among those who believe that is what happened.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Kyler Murray News

Last Sunday, the Cardinals took care of business against the 49ers despite star quarterback Kyler Murray being inactive due to an ankle injury. As of now, it seems like the Cardinals may have to suit up without Murray this Sunday as well. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently announced that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Colts#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers “Unhappy” News

Late Monday night, People reported that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “unhappy” with the reaction to his interview with Pat McAfee. According to the report, Rodgers “feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he’s being crucified for it.”. “He knew some people would disagree...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

Between a slew of injuries and some recent roster moves, the Cleveland Browns have an opening on their roster. And they’re filling that most recent opening with a veteran running back. On Wednesday, the Browns made a small flurry of roster moves. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was designated for return while Nick...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sounds off on losing temper in brutal loss to Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson admits that he lost his cool during a rather frustrating loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Jackson’s offense fell short on Thursday night as they were limited to a season-low of just 10 points after the final whistle, breaking the team’s 51-game regular-season streak of scoring at least 14 points – the second-longest streak in league history.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Joe Buck For 1 Reason Tonight

On Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Baltimore Ravens in what was supposed to be a blowout win for Baltimore. Shortly before kickoff, the Dolphins announced Jacoby Brissett would get the start at quarterback. With Tua Tagovailoa nursing a broken finger on his throwing hand, the Dolphins opted to protect him.
NFL
FanSided

4 Steelers that must be benched as soon as possible in 2021

If the Steelers want to keep their winning streak alive, they must consider benching these four players before the Lions game. The Steelers have seemingly rebounded their season after a disappointing 1-3 start to win their last four games and improve to 5-3. While the streak itself is impressive, the actual quality of wins has been less so. A win is a win in the NFL, but there is still plenty of fat that can be cut off this roster in order to keep up their winning ways. Here are four players that should be benched before the Lions game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins vs. Ravens score: Miami's suffocating defense shuts down Lamar; Tua Tagovailoa returns to lineup

The Miami Dolphins have now won two straight and have moved to 3-7 on the season after pulling off the upset against the Baltimore Ravens at home 22-10. This "Thursday Night Football" matchup to open up Week 10 was slow to get going as both clubs went into the locker room at halftime without reaching the end zone. However, Miami was able to cling to a field goal lead at the break thanks to the defense giving Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense fits while also cashing in on a 52-yard reception from Isaiah Ford to set up a field goal.
NFL
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy