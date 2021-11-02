CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Best Spray De-Icers to Clean Your Wintry Windshield

By Matt Crisara
Popular Mechanics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you live in a part of the country that gets cold and sees a lot of winter precip, you probably use some sort of scraper to rid your car’s windshield of snow and ice. However, it’d often better to work smarter instead of harder. That’s where windshield de-icing sprays come...

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Mechanics

Winter Driving is Coming. Keep These Essentials in Your Car Emergency Kit.

If you already have a car emergency kit, well done. Essentials such as first-aid supplies, jumper cables, gloves, a flashlight, duct tape, a tow strap, and some simple tools should live in your trunk, if not for daily driving then at least when you set out on a road trip. Along with those, there are some winter-specific items to include for times when the roads are covered in snow and ice. We’ve laid out some key ones here so you’ve got a solid starting point.
CARS
TMZ.com

Clean & Sanitize Your Favorite Jewelry In a Pinch

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you got 3 minutes to spare, then you got time to give your bling a much-needed rinse ... something you can do through us!!!. The Kathy Ireland GemSpa is the world's only jewelry cleaner...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popular Mechanics

The 10 Best Umbrellas to Keep You Dry in Rotten Weather

Most people buy an umbrella (or several) and give the purchase little thought beyond its color. There's something to be said for a well-made umbrella that'll hold up in heavy rain and other harsh conditions, and won't need to be tossed after two or three storms—an environmental bonus to boot. Whether you're looking for a compact mini umbrella for your backpack or a traditional full-size umbrella with a wooden handle, read on for our top recommendations.
SHOPPING
SPY

The 10 Best Backpack Coolers to Keep Your Drinks Cool On the Go

There are few things better than sitting down with a group of friends to enjoy a cool, crisp, and tasty beverage. Whether it’s a beer, soda or seltzer, joining in a communal sharing of cold ones is the best way to spend the days, especially during a backyard bonfire. But as you’re moving from one locale to another, it’s important to ensure your drinks stay cool when you’re on the go, which is where one of the best coolers come into play. But sometimes, a full cooler isn’t the easiest thing to transport, and that’s where the best backpack coolers...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thedailymiaminews.com

Does Your Cracked Windshield Need Repair?

Your windshield is an integral part of the safety features that keep you and your passengers safe while driving. Every car has a windshield, whether it's made from glass or plastic. Over time, however, the windshield may become cracked or chipped. Cracks can appear anywhere on the surface but are usually found near the edge of the window due to impact with stones or other objects.
CARS
Popular Mechanics

How to Winterize Your Lawn Mower in 9 Easy Steps

As another lawn-mowing season comes to a close, now's the time to winterize your lawn mower for the cold months ahead. That way, it'll start right up with no trouble when the grass creeps back up again in the spring. 🔨 You love DIY projects. So do we. Let's fix...
LIFESTYLE
KRON4

Best laundry stain remover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a sad fact of life that accidents are going to happen and cause plenty of difficult to clean stains on your clothes, especially on the days you wear whites. The most common kinds of stains are also frustratingly the most difficult to clean and remove, which is why having a high-quality laundry stain remover at the ready is imperative.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#De Icing#Windshield#Amazon Customer
healththoroughfare.com

Best Steam Cleaners And Mops For A Sparkling Clean House

Mopping can be really tedious, ineffective and just downright annoying but there are ways to make it less of a dreaded chore. More precisely, you should really consider switching to a steam mop!. After all, not only are they more efficient, cutting your work time significantly but, thanks to the...
LIFESTYLE
Muscatine Journal

Tips for cleaning and readying your house for guests

Sometimes you have fair warning when guests are coming over, such as for major holiday events. Other times people drop in with little or no warning. Whatever the case, you want your home to make the best impression. If you’re short on time, here are some tips on how to quickly prep your home for maximum comfort and give your guests a great experience. Fear not — you can accomplish quite a bit of cleaning in a short amount of time, if need be.
HOME & GARDEN
americastestkitchen.com

The Best Way to Clean Mildewy Cutting Boards

Wood or bamboo cutting boards and baking peels can develop mildew. Here’s how to get rid of it. It happens to the best of us: You take your wood or bamboo cutting board, carving board, or baking peel out of the cabinet and realize it’s developed an off-puttingly dank, mildewy odor. You might even see mildew or mold growing on it.
LIFESTYLE
cbslocal.com

What Is Proper Fall Clean-Up Etiquette? And What Methods Are Best For Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With rain expected later this week, homeowners have another 24 hours to clear leaves in the yard before it turns into a soggy mess. But before you grab your rake, what is proper fall clean-up etiquette? And what methods are best for your lawn? Good question. Jeff Wagner, a first-time homeowner, rakes up some answers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
yoursun.com

Take your best shot

The glory days of hanging the day’s catch on nails while grinning anglers stand nearby are pretty much gone. You’ll still find a few of these fish displays around some marinas that cater to deep sea adventures. But most anglers — particularly kayak anglers — prefer to catch and release, then catch them again sometime in the future.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CNET

How to clean your grill: The grates are just the beginning

Whether you plan to grill all year or retire your outdoor cooker for the season, fall is a great time for deep cleaning. And a dirty grill isn't just gross. It's a dangerous fire hazard. All that built-up grease and grime buildup can cause nasty flare-ups, even full-blown fires. A yucky, soiled grill won't do any favors to food flavor either.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

On the Hunt for the Best Mattress for Side Sleepers? Here are 17 of Our Favorites

The first and most important step to enjoying a great night’s sleep is finding a mattress to match your preferred sleeping position. For example, are you someone who prefers sleeping on your side? If so, you’ll want to find the best mattress to promote the right spine alignment and help you to maintain a healthy posture to avoid waking up stiff or creaky. And, you’ll want a mattress specifically designed to offer pressure relief and support to side sleepers. What Are the Benefits of Side Sleeping? You may find you naturally sleep on your side already because you think it’s the most...
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

What Is the Best Way to Clean a Mirror?

Streaks on mirrors can be maddening—especially when your cleaning method creates even more of them. For decades, old newspapers were our secret weapon for crystal-clear glass, but after it was revealed that the petroleum-based inks they used were harmful to the environment, printers switched to organic soy-based formulations. This makes the paper safer to recycle but, in our experience, don't get glass as squeaky-clean. So, toss your Sunday papers in the blue bin. Ahead, follow these simple steps to a spotless finish for the mirrors in your home.
HOME & GARDEN
Interesting Engineering

7 Cleaning Robots That Will Reshape Your Daily Routine

House chores can be unbearable. For starters, they take American citizens about 23 hours each month, and the tasks can sometimes be physically tiring and frustrating. What's more, we now know that it takes a lot more than a mop and a vacuum cleaner to really maintain the hygiene and cleanliness of your home or your office; and COVID-19 has made proper sanitation even more of a concern.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Mechanics

9 Best Electric Ride On Bumper Cars for Kids

Whether it's at the family's favorite amusement park or the local town fair, there are few rides quite as satisfying as bumper cars. Good news: you can now bring that giddy delight home with an electric ride on bumper car designed especially for the kiddos to have endless fun right in the driveway.
CARS
BobVila

Solved! What Are These Bugs That Look Like Cockroaches in My Home?

Q: I’ve recently come across small, brown bugs that look like cockroaches in my home. What do roaches look like? Could I be dealing with a different type of bug?. A: Unfortunately, bugs that look like cockroaches are a dime a dozen—and just the idea of cockroaches can give many people the shivers. When most people think about cockroaches, they’re usually thinking of the standard American cockroach or the slightly smaller German cockroach. If you’re wondering, “What does a cockroach look like?” you can certainly use the help of the internet to search for a picture of a cockroach. But if you’re not interested in scrolling through photos, here’s what a typical cockroach looks like: Cockroaches are dark brown or black with six legs and a hard outer shell to protect their wings. They have flat, oval-shaped bodies with two long antennae on either side of their heads. But depending on your situation, you could easily be seeing insects such as beetles, waterbugs, bedbugs, crickets, or palmetto bugs.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy