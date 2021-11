The Willard Drug Treatment Campus is one of six correctional facilities that will be shut down by New York State in March. In a memo obtained by Finger Lakes Daily News dot com, Anthony Annucci, Acting Commissioner of Corrections and Community Supervision, said the closures are the result of cost-cutting measures by the state. Annucci noted that while the decision to close these facilities like Willard was difficult, the “incarcerated population has continued to decline significantly and we must efficiently deploy our allocated staff and resources, while also operating the state prison system in a safe and appropriate manner.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO