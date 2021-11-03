CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

John Deere strike continues as UAW workers reject second proposed contract

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLwAh_0ckqG3w900

IOWA — UAW workers have voted down a second proposed contract from John Deere (Deere & Company), putting 10,000 workers back on strike. Picketing was halted on Tuesday as union members voted on the new contract. On Tuesday evening the union informed Deere that its members had voted no. The strike affects production at 12 plants in three facilities, including those in Ankeny, Ottumwa and the Quad Cities.

Deere & Company released this statement on Tuesday evening:

“Through the agreements reached with the UAW, John Deere would have invested an additional $3.5 billion in our employees, and by extension, our communities, to significantly enhance wages and benefits that were already the best and most comprehensive in our industries. This investment was the right one for Deere, our employees, and everyone we serve together. Even though it would have created greater competitive challenges within our industries, we had faith in our employees’ ability to sharpen our competitive edge. With the rejection of the agreement covering our Midwest facilities, we will execute the next phase of our Customer Service Continuation Plan.”

Marc Howze, Group President, Lifecycle Solutions and Chief Administrative Officer – Deere & Company

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
deltadailynews.com

JOHN DEERE EXECUTIVE SAYS INCREASED OVERSEAS PRODUCTION POSSIBLE AS UAW STRIKE CONTINUES

A Deere & Co. executive said Monday that the manufacturer will be able to shift some production to its overseas sites as the 10,100-employee strike affecting plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas continues. Cory Reed, president of the company’s Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division, told the Des Moines Register that Deere executives still want to reach an agreement with the striking United Auto Workers members, but that company leaders have pulled levers to keep some products flowing since the strike began Oct. 14.
ECONOMY
Republic Monitor

10,000 John Deere Workers On Strike Following Failure Of UAW Deal; Wage Increase And Boost Retirement Benefits Be Part of an Agreement

A new wage proposal from agricultural manufacturer Deere & Co., also known as John Deere, was rejected by union members on Thursday morning, prompting more than 10,000 union workers to go on strike, according to Forbes. On Oct. 10, about 90 percent of union members voted to reject the first draft agreement reached between the union and Deere.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Agriculture Online

Timeline of the John Deere, UAW strike

How long has the strike situation between John Deere and 10,000 UAW members been going on? Take a look at this timeline through October for the details.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
KTLA

California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourErie

General Electric to split into 3 public companies

General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. It is the culmination of an arduous, years-long reshaping of a symbol of American manufacturing might that could signal the end of conglomerates […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uaw#Deere Company#John Deere Lrb#The Quad Cities#Lifecycle Solutions
laundryledger.com

Biden Administration Announces Two Major Vaccination Policies

The Biden Administration recently announced details of two policies to fight COVID-19. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) which will cover 84 million employees and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at the Department of Health and Human Services requirement for health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid which applies to more than 17 million workers at approximately 76,000 health care facilities, including hospitals and long-term care facilities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
WOOD TV8

Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles

President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are looking to give U.S. automakers with union employees the inside track on the burgeoning electric vehicle market, triggering vocal opposition from foreign trade partners and Republicans who worry that manufacturers in their home states will be placed at a competitive disadvantage.
U.S. POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
ADVOCACY
WHO 13

WHO 13

1K+
Followers
668
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy