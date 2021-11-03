Titans are two wins from a state championship; claim Super-Sectional title

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For the first time since 2010 a Boylan boys’ soccer team is advancing to the State Tournament. The Titans clinched one of four birth’s in the 2A tournament this weekend by winning the Romeoville Super-Sectional at Lewis University Tuesday evening.

The Titans defeated Morton 3-1. Morton had come into the game with a record of 19-2-4. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. The Titans’ first-half goal was scored by Brian Sanchez. The Titans controlled possession in the second half, and they got a pair of goals from Taylor Sowell and Jose Lopez.

Boylan’s record is 25-1. The Titans will play in the State 2A Semifinals Friday at 3 p.m. at Hoffman Estates High School. They’ll face Chicago Washington. The other semifinal game will have Troy Triad facing Grayslake Central.

The 2A State Championship game will be played Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

