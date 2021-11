The rand clawed back lost ground on Thursday after flagging the most in over eight months in the previous session as traders cheered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) which did not unveil any negative surprises. The key elements of the statement also boded well for local equities and bonds, with the FTSE/JSE All Share Index (ALSI) logging a 1.25% gain to close at 69 131.56 points, while SA’s benchmark 10-year note yield fell to just over 9%. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana emphasised that his policy stance would remain in tandem with that of his predecessor to narrow down the budget deficit and service the country’s towering debt. Treasury upgraded its 2021 outlook for SA’s real economic growth from 3.30% to 5.10% and said it expected GDP to return to pre-pandemic levels late in 2022. Although the budget was mostly well-received, several risks to the overall economy persist. Godongwana warned that the double whammy of inadequate power supply and the pandemic’s bearing on the jobs market is likely to continue to hinder economic growth in the future.

