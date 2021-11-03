CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Health Care Heroes 2021: Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Radiology Department

By Susan Ellis
Memphis Business Journal
Memphis Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your heart is strong, and you’re fully mobile, and you have all your teeth, you can thank your youth or your good genetics. Or, more likely, you can thank your doctor. A good doctor can see you through everything from minor aches and pains and major medical issues to mental...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis-Area Material Handling Equipment Companies

Information on The List was obtained from each individual organization through surveys and could not be independently verified. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of The Lists, omissions sometimes occur. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Local and Memphis area refers to Shelby, Tipton, and Fayette counties in Tenn.; DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tunica counties in Miss. and Crittenden County, Ark.
INDUSTRY
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis music remains center stage in new set of tourism metrics

Recent data from Memphis Tourism shows that many people continued to make the city and its famous entertainment district a destination, even in the midst of the pandemic. An average of 6,700 people visited Beale Street on Thursdays during the summer of 2021. Around 44% of those came from outside the Memphis Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), and 52% of them were Shelby County residents, according to Memphis Tourism. Those dates were used to measure the impact of the Get Loud! concert series held at Beale Street's Handy Park.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Emerging Entrepreneurs Awards: Carla Balch, CEO of Spesana

Typically, cancer patients have a steep hill to climb. And their treatments tend to go beyond the cancer label. “We find that a cancer patient is never just a cancer patient,” Carla Balch told MBJ. “They are also cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonology [patients].”. This often means treatment at multiple offices, with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Health
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
State
Arkansas State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Largest Memphis-Area Office Buildings

Information on The List was obtained from individual leasing companies and published sources. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of The Lists, omissions sometimes occur. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Local and Memphis area refers to Shelby, Tipton, and Fayette counties in Tenn.; DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tunica counties in Miss. and Crittenden County, Ark.
POLITICS
Memphis Business Journal

OrthoSouth’s Redesigned Germantown Surgery Center Welcoming Orthopedic Patients

Patients receiving outpatient surgery for orthopedic injuries and conditions have received a First Class upgrade as OrthoSouth announces the opening of its newly redesigned outpatient surgery center in Germantown. The fresh, upscale reception area and community space, coupled with new pre-op space and procedure suites, constitutes Phase I of the group’s multi-phase redesign of its outpatient surgery center located at 2100 Exeter Road. Similar to the new clinic and physical therapy center situated just upstairs from the surgery center, the light-infused reception area is designed to instill a sense of comfort as guests enter. Additional features welcome family members waiting on their loved ones in the lobby area, including charging stations for portable devices, café style work areas, and a range of seating arrangements to accommodate a variety of preferences. Behind the scenes, the new design seamlessly weaves together both form and function to create an aesthetically pleasing and well-planned medical setting that allows surgeons and staff to continue building on the exceptional patient experience for which OrthoSouth is known. Even before these enhancements, OrthoSouth’s Germantown Surgery Center was heralded by Newsweek as one of “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” in 2021, an acknowledgment that highlights the high standards of professional and compassionate care exhibited by the entire surgery center team. OrthoSouth’s Germantown Surgery Center is designed to accommodate a number of surgical specialties, including orthopedics, pain management, and spine procedures. It is home to the Memphis area’s only CORI robot-assisted joint replacement system, which combines the precision-related benefits of robot-assisted joint replacement with the superior experience of same-day knee replacement for the ultimate knee replacement experience, right here in the Mid-South. About OrthoSouth OrthoSouth specializes in delivering a first-class patient experience in comprehensive orthopedic care. Our talent-rich team of providers – including surgeons, subspecialists, physical therapists, and occupational therapists – are devoted to diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating diseases and injuries of the bone, muscle, tendon, nerve, and ligament. With 7 clinics and 2 surgery centers across the Mid-South, 24/7 access to urgent orthopedic care (via 901-261-STAT), and convenient online booking, we’ve made access to excellent orthopedic care an easier, friendlier, more welcoming experience. OrthoSouth Contact: Melissa Kandel OrthoSouth Director of Marketing Phone: 901-937-3213 E-mail: mkandel@orthosouth.org.
GERMANTOWN, TN
Memphis Business Journal

CEO of Memphis environmental firm pleads guilty to falsifying hundreds of reports

A local executive pleaded guilty to federal charges of fraud for activities she made while CEO of a Memphis-based environmental consulting firm. DiAne Gordon, CEO and co-owner of Environmental Compliance & Testing (ECT), pleaded guilty to fabricating discharge monitoring reports required under the Clean Water Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Tennessee.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Gov. taps TDOT commissioner to lead Megasite Authority of West Tennessee

The State has named the head of the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee — and he comes from Gov. Bill Lee’s administration. Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) commissioner Clay Bright has been tapped as CEO of the new organization, which was formed during a special session of the Tennessee General Assembly. It will provide services necessary for the operation and development of the Memphis Regional Megasite, where Ford and South Korean battery company SK Innovation are set to invest $5.6 billion and build a 3,600-acre campus called Blue Oval City.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Community Health#Medical Care#Health Centers#The Radiology Department#Covid
Memphis Business Journal

Women Who Lead | Education: Tracy D. Hall of Southwest, Karen Weddle-West of the U of M, Marie Chisholm-Burns of UTHSC

"The pandemic has allowed higher education to see the possibilities as it relates to online/virtual education. This crisis has resulted in renewed efforts to expand the use of technology to increase efficiency and to address the digital divide facing underserved communities." Expand: Uncovering and Uprooting Unconscious Bias. Join the Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Health Care Heroes 2021: Robert Edwards of Unity Psychiatric Care

If your heart is strong, and you’re fully mobile, and you have all your teeth, you can thank your youth or your good genetics. Or, more likely, you can thank your doctor. A good doctor can see you through everything from minor aches and pains and major medical issues to mental struggles and chronic physical issues. A good doctor will nag you — and absolutely besiege you with calls, texts, and emails — about your annual checkups and age-related diagnostic tests.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Prospero Health expands new HQ Downtown, commits to hire 530 people over 5 years

Prospero Health is moving to a new headquarters Downtown as part of a major expansion and hiring investment. Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Highest-Paid Executives

Information on The List was obtained from individual company’s SEC filings and proxy statements and could not be independently verified. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of The Lists, omissions sometimes occur. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Local and Memphis area refers to Shelby, Tipton, and Fayette counties in Tenn.; DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tunica counties in Miss. and Crittenden County, Ark.
ECONOMY
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis Business Journal

Memphis, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/memphis

Comments / 0

Community Policy