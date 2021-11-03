CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Bank to enable crypto trading for 6.5M Aussies, ‘other banks will follow’

 4 days ago

The CBA stated that it will support 10 crypto assets in its banking app, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) is set to launch crypto trading services for the 6.5 million users of its CommBank app. The CBA will become the first...

