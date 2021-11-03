Commonwealth Bank to enable crypto trading for 6.5M Aussies, ‘other banks will follow’

Legacy financial institutions are going on a massive hiring spree for crypto talent, despite unflattering statements made in the press recently regarding cryptocurrency. According to a Bloomberg report, some of the Wall Street banking titans have added 1,000 crypto job positions to their organizations since 2018. With crypto and blockchain related job postings in the U.S. climbing 615% in August this year alone. Goldman Sachs has recruited 82 crypto professionals, Wells Fargo 74, and JPMorgan Chase hired 63. A 20-30% increase in salary over more traditional roles in marketing, sales, and software development is being offered to incentivize the best talent. Senior roles could see a 50% advantage over similar traditional roles. According to the Financial Times, who interviewed a recruiter based in London, even cryptocurrency hobbyists could get a job in the industry, and $137K to $273K a year is the norm for non-programmer jobs, while blockchain programmers can get paid up to $337K per year.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO