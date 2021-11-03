CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Several cars towed in Albany after no parking sign altered

By Conall Smith
 9 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to Albany Parking’s website , Ash Grove Place was scheduled for no parking on October 19th, but the signs displayed on electrical poles were altered to say October 20th.

Several cars were towed right as people were getting ready for work, says Dannielle Hille who recounted the incident to the Albany Common Council. “At 6:47 a.m. on the 20th, the contractor calmly walked around and changed all of those signs. There were probably two dozen cars parked legally,” Hille recounts, “they changed those signs to enforce an emergency no parking from 7 am to 5pm on the 20th. So approximately 15 minutes before these altered signs were to be enforced.”

Election night: Albany’s mayoral race

A short time later, Albany Police arrive. They hand out tickets and eventually call for tows. Albany Common Council member Alfredo Balarin says the city is looking into ways so this does not happen again. One measure council brought up at the November 1st meeting is the possibility of giving a 72-hour notice of emergency no parking.

“People had an expectation of being able to park there and not have to worry about moving their cars in the morning. It was changed without any notice and that’s just wrong,” councilman Balarin says. Balarin also says he would like to see the contractor, New Castle Paving, make amends with the community.

News10 abc called, emailed and showed up to New Castle Paving. They were not available for comment.

The councilman says reimbursements for tickets and towing are available for anyone affected on Ash Grove Place.

