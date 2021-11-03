Rams signing linebacker Christian Rozeboom off Chiefs practice squad

BOSTON (CBS) — The long wait for Odell Beckham Jr. to choose his next team is over. OBJ is heading to L.A.
The receiver was “finalizing” a deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021
Prior to that news breaking, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that the Rams and Packers were his final choices.
Other reporters indicated that Beckham was still deciding, even after Schefter’s tweet. But Jouran Rodrigue reported that the deal with...
