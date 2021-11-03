CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams signing linebacker Christian Rozeboom off Chiefs practice squad

By Curtis Crabtree
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams are re-signing linebacker Christian Rozeboom off the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. Rozeboom made his debut with the...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

siouxlandproud.com

Sports Spotlight: Sioux Center grad Christian Rozeboom hopes to stick on the L.A. Rams’ roster in second stint

LOS ANGELES, CA (KCAU) — After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Christian Rozeboom found his first NFL home with the L.A. Rams, spending the entire season on their practice squad, but didn’t get to play in a regular season game. He was cut following the preseason, and ended up signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on September 1st. But it wasn’t until two weeks ago that he finally got to play in a regular season game, against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
