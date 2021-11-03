LANSING MAYOR: Andy Schor defeats Kathie Dunbar, wins second term

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Andy Schor has officially won a second term as mayor of Lansing.

He declared victory tonight in front of some supporters at Lansing Brewing Company.

Schor got 64 percent of the vote and won by over 5,000 votes total. The final tally was 11,328 to 6,290 votes with all 34 precincts reporting.

Schor thanked his opponent Kathie Dunbar for a good race and for her dedication to city council for 16 years.

Dunbar said before the election her priorities were post-pandemic economic recovery for individuals and businesses, safe and affordable housing and paths to home-ownership, reducing epidemic levels of gun violence and increasing public safety, and using integrated technology & priority/outcome-based budgeting to increase efficiencies, save money, and bolster economic development.

Meanwhile, Schor said back in July in his WLNS mayor profile that his record speaks for itself.

“We’ve been able to do a lot of work to strengthen our neighborhoods with funding and roads and parks and sidewalks. We’re working with our school district to make sure that we can assist our kids two of which are mine. We’re doing so much work in terms of city infrastructure and service. It’s been incredible.”

