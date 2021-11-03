CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How are the seasons affecting your playlist?

By Cameron Gunnoe
lootpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts believe that the changing of the seasons directly affects the way we listen to music. People have consistently turned to music as a source of entertainment, comfort, and inspiration throughout the course of documented human existence. In fact, there exists evidence which suggests that music was performed and enjoyed even...

www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopMatters

12 Must-Have Songs for Your Halloween Playlist

6. Alice Cooper – “Welcome to My Nightmare” (Welcome to My Nightmare, 1975) When Alice Cooper released his concept album, Welcome to My Nightmare, in 1975, it would mark the first time Cooper, whose real name is Vincent Damon Furnier, would record as a solo artist rather than with a band under the name “Alice Cooper”. The solo album boasts Cooper classics like “The Black Widow”, “Devil’s Food”, and “Only Women Bleed”. The opening song, which shares the album’s title, is one of Cooper’s most well-known. It is also a departure from his earlier grittier sound, blending jazz, funk, hard rock, and even disco components. When Cooper sings, “Welcome to my breakdown, I hope I didn’t scare you”, it sounds like he’s just torn himself free from the straightjacket he began wearing in his theatrical 1976 “Welcome to My Nightmare” live show. Cooper would later reveal his tongue-in-cheek sense of humor by performing the song on The Muppet Show in 1978.
MUSIC
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated "Hottieween" in a Skin-Tight Fairy Costume (Wings Included)

I'm willing to bet Megan Thee Stallion (and her nail artist) hasn't gotten a wink of sleep since Oct. 1, but it was well worth it for the sizzling outfits and scary looks she delivered all month long. To round out spooky season, Megan fully embraced the spirit of Halloween by hosting a "Hottieween 2021" party, where she broke out a skin-tight fairy costume that's basically a PG-13 adaptation of Tinker Bell's classic look.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DreamDoll Flexes Elaborate Outfits In Music Video To "Tryouts"

Back in June, DreamDoll came through with an energetic and provocative song called "Tryouts" which featured various namedrops of some of hip-hop's most prominent female figures. From Ari Fletcher to the City Girls to Coi Leray to Nicki Minaj, and more, DreamDoll spoke about how she wanted to try women for a change and get with these figures, even for just one night of fun. It's a fun track and one that had many of her fans asking for more.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Musical Performance#Colder Weather#The Four Seasons
Complex

Amaal Reveals Her Truest Self on Sophomore EP ‘Milly’

Stepping into her truest form, Amaal lusciously stirs up a cosmic blend of old-school R&B and Afrofuturism with her new EP Milly. Throughout all the velvety vocals and addictive ambience on the Toronto R&B artist’s release, a profound message of female autonomy and sexual liberation rises to the surface. In...
MUSIC
HOT 97

How Deep Is Your Love? Cardi B. Eats Offset’s Scab Off His Skin

There’s no denying that Cardi B loves her hubby, Offset. While Cardi B is celebrating her dream home that she and Offset purchased in NYC, Set is busy exposing her for eating his scabs. Cardi took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new property. “These days I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Björk Talks About Her New Album, Teases A Living Room Club Record

The Icelandic pop art icon Björk is giving fans clues as to what to expect from her tenth studio album. According to Consequence, she described it as “a man who was headbanging, then sat down again and had another glass of red wine, and everyone is home by ten o’clock, done with the dancing and everything.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
POPSUGAR

We're Ready to Sink Our Teeth Into These Photos of Megan Thee Stallion's Vampiric Red Curls

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't play around when it comes to Halloween. Her bone-chilling X-ray manicure and blood-red coffin nails already gave us all the inspiration we need for our next visit to the nail salon, but her latest Instagram post has us completely rethinking our Halloween hairstyles. On Oct. 12, Megan debuted a new set of bangs and voluminous red curls that rained down her shoulders like a scarlet waterfall, and this modern-day take on the vampire aesthetic has us hypnotized. (We'll need her stylist's number ASAP, please).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Summer Walker Previews Collab With Ari Lennox, “Unloyal,” Ahead Of ‘Still Over It’ Release

Summer Walker’s Still Over It will be available for fans in less than 24 hours, but in an intimate chat with fans on Instagram Live Wednesday night (Nov. 3), she previewed “Unloyal,” her collaboration with Ari Lennox. On the mid-tempo, jazz-like ballad—slightly reminiscent of Erykah Badu’s “Call Tyrone”— Walker sings, “I ain’t taking your s**t today (no)/I ain’t taking your s**t tomorrow (no)/We can do it my way/No, I ain’t, No, I ain’t stickin’ round no more/Because you just wanna play with my heart…” It’s a song that would’ve been perfect on Insecure.  The Atlanta singer revealed she considers it to be her...
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: Jeremiah Raber’s Lucky Find

It has been a tough week for Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber. He started it out by sharing his Ford Fusion had been stolen. His followers quickly banded around him to send prayers and sympathy. The hope was he could recover the missing vehicle. Sometimes dreams do come true.
TV & VIDEOS
Forbes

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Fans ‘Something For Thee Hotties’

Fan service has become an increasingly important part of artists’ careers — and marketing tactics. Houston-bred rapper Megan Thee Stallion has held her fans close to her throughout her meteoric rise to the top over the past two years. Now, Megan is paying it forward once again with Something For...
MUSIC
WLNS

Fear or phobia? How the ‘spooky season’ can affect people

INDIANAPOLIS — With a week to go until Halloween, we are in peak “spooky season.” Many of us are indulging in annual Halloween activities: watching scary movies, going to haunted houses, decorating our homes in creepy décor. While for many, it’s all in the name of fun, for some people it can be a trigger […]
HEALTH
Rolling Stone

On ‘Thank You,’ Diana Ross Wants to Pump. You. Up.

Diana Ross’ return to the pop landscape — her first record of newly written material, not covers, in over 20 years — sounds familiar, and there’s little doubt it was intended that way. In the years after she left the Supremes, Ross reached transcendent levels with billowy pop meant to uplift and inspire, whether on the dance floor (“I’m Coming Out,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”) or in more solitary moments (“Reach Out and Touch [Somebody’s Hand],” “Theme from Mahogany [Do You Know Where You’re Going To]”). Throughout the self-help-era Seventies era, she proudly served as head counselor. She and the army...
MUSIC
go955.com

Diana Ross releases first album of new songs in 20 years, ‘Thank You’; debuts new music video

Diana Ross‘ first album of new, original songs in over 20 years, Thank You, got its release today. Coinciding with the album’s arrival, the Motown legend debuted her first music video in more than a decade, for her new song “All Is Well.” The clip, which you can watch on her official YouTube channel, was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with Ross’ two sons, producer Evan Ross and photographer Ross Naess.
MUSIC
IndieWire

‘A Man Named Scott’ Review: A Self-Aggrandizing Case for How Kid Cudi Changed Music Forever

Rarely do music documentaries transcend the conventional biopic form to appeal beyond its subject’s existing fan base, but one hopes a filmmaker would at least attempt to surpass mere hagiography. When the subject is also the executive producer, however, all bets at objectivity are off. The subject in this case is Kid Cudi (neé Scott Miscudi), the risk-taking alternative hiphop artist who upended the music industry with his self-released single “Day ‘N’ Night” in 2009, also known for hits like “Pursuit of Happiness” and “Solo Dolo.” Fans will praise this film as yet another brave sacrifice at the altar of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy