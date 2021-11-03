How are the seasons affecting your playlist?

6. Alice Cooper – “Welcome to My Nightmare” (Welcome to My Nightmare, 1975) When Alice Cooper released his concept album, Welcome to My Nightmare, in 1975, it would mark the first time Cooper, whose real name is Vincent Damon Furnier, would record as a solo artist rather than with a band under the name “Alice Cooper”. The solo album boasts Cooper classics like “The Black Widow”, “Devil’s Food”, and “Only Women Bleed”. The opening song, which shares the album’s title, is one of Cooper’s most well-known. It is also a departure from his earlier grittier sound, blending jazz, funk, hard rock, and even disco components. When Cooper sings, “Welcome to my breakdown, I hope I didn’t scare you”, it sounds like he’s just torn himself free from the straightjacket he began wearing in his theatrical 1976 “Welcome to My Nightmare” live show. Cooper would later reveal his tongue-in-cheek sense of humor by performing the song on The Muppet Show in 1978.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO