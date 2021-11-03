Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phyllis Wilson Courtesy photo

The City of Brunswick is proud of its history and patriotism, which can be witnessed on Nov. 7, as the city hosts its 89th annual Brunswick Veterans Day Parade, making this event one of the oldest of its kind in the country.

The festivities get underway with an opening ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. and the parade starting at 2 p.m. The event is only one of two officially sanctioned Veterans Day regional sites in Maryland, as determined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The keynote speaker for this year’s opening ceremony is Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phyllis Wilson, who now serves as president of the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation, the only major national memorial honoring the 3 million women who have defended America from the Revolutionary War to today.

Wilson served 37 years in the Army as a Military Intelligence (MI) voice intercept operator. She has served around the globe, visiting more than 35 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and North America. In August 1990, she was mobilized to support Operation Desert Shield/ Operation Desert Storm and served with XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In December 2002, she mobilized for Operation Enduring Freedom as a senior Counter Terrorism Analyst. She deployed for Operation Iraqi Freedom as an intelligence analyst with special operations.

Wilson served as the 5th Command Chief Warrant Officer for the United States Army Reserve. She is a Registered Nurse and holds two master’s degree, two bachelor of science degrees, three associate degrees, and a certificate in nonprofit management from Duke University. She attended the Defense Language Institute for both German and Spanish. She is a graduate of the Program in Advanced Security Studies at the George C. Marshall Center and School in Garmisch, Germany.

Other speakers and participants in the opening ceremony include Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown, Connie Jenkins, Commander at USAMRIID, Lt. Colonel Craig Johnson, Army Garrison Chaplain at Fort Detrick and Andrea Anderson, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Maryland. Air Force veteran and retired Maryland State Trooper Roy Younger will perform the National Anthem and the Fort Detrick Color Guard will present the colors.

At 2 p.m., the parade will get underway. There are approximately 90 parade entries, ranging from marching bands such as Brunswick High School to veterans and military groups. Numerous fire trucks, antique vehicles, and youth and community organizations are also participating and vying for cash prizes awarded in various parade categories.

The parade emcee will be Chip Jewell. This year’s parade judges include Dana Burl from the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, Richard Griffin from the City of Frederick Department of Economic Development and Christy Butler from the Fort Detrick Alliance.

After the parade, attendees are encouraged to attend a reception at American Legion Post 96 in Brunswick. Food and beverages will be provided at no charge for attendees.

“This Veterans Day celebration is for more than just Brunswick residents,” said parade coordinator Shuan Butcher. “It is a longstanding tradition that draws participants and spectators from across the four-state region.”