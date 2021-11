GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State beat TCU, 31-12, on Saturday and for the second week in a row, a Big 12 football coach was fired after losing to the Wildcats. First, it was Texas Tech Matt Wells and now legendary TCU coach Gary Patterson has been canned midseason. As Fitz explains, he understands why TCU felt it was time to move on, but after 22 seasons and an incredible level of success that enabled the Fort Worth school to be invited into the Big 12, firing Patterson with four games to play this season was incredibly disrespectful.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO