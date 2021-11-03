CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Stormont Vail employees get opportunity to vote despite work schedule

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qv8jn_0ckq87Qa00

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Local elections got underway Tuesday and some employees might have found it difficult to get out and vote if they’re scheduled to work.

Stormont Vail wanted to make it easier for its employees to exercise their democratic rights, so they decided to adjust their policies. If employees worked on Election Day, they had the ability to either come in two hours late or leave two hours early, so they could make it to the polls before they closed.

“Our team members feel empowered,” David Villanueva, director of employee relations at Stormont Vail, said. “As a member of our organization and community, they just really want to be able to feel supported by their organization to vote for things that are important.”

Stormont even had procedures in place that allowed patients who were unable to make it to the polls in person to have the ability to participate in the elections too. All they had to do was contact the Patient Experience Department at (785) 354-6277 by 8 a.m. on Election Day. The Director said this is usually the system used for other elections as well.

You can find all election results here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Lake Shawnee gets a makeover

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The American Legion decided to give Lake Shawnee a makeover for Veteran’s Day, decorating the dam with dozens of American Flags. Every month, the group does what they like to call “One Random Act of Patriotism”. This month, they planned to do their one-act on Veteran’s Day. Many people in the community […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Gov. Laura will not get COVID-19 test after lawmaker’s infection

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly doesn’t plan to take a COVID-19 test after a lawmaker who attended one of her public events tested positive. The Governor’s Office said the governor has received medical guidance that, “because she remains symptomless and was not in close contact with Rep. Alcala at Monday’s event, she will not be […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Unemployment for unvaxxed: Kansans that lose jobs over vaccine order could soon get benefits

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers are weighing a proposal that would allow people that lose their jobs due to coronavirus vaccination requirements to be guaranteed unemployment benefits. Lawmakers are planning to discuss the bill on Friday, during an informational hearing. It’s one of two proposals introduced by Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, during a “Government […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Business
Topeka, KS
Elections
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Elections
Local
Kansas Business
KSNT News

Plug and Play Topeka holds first in-person expo since the pandemic

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Plug and Play Topeka had its first in-person Expo day since the beginning of the pandemic on Wednesday. Plug and Play is a Silicon Valley-based Venture Capitalist group that helps grow startup companies. Senior Corporate Partnership Manager Eric Buda said part of the company’s interest in Topeka is the growing industries of […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Employee Relations#Stormont Vail
KSNT News

Special session planned for Nov. 22; How will lawmakers take on Biden’s vaccine order?

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas lawmakers are planning to return to the statehouse early for a special session to challenge President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, told the state’s Government Overreach committee Tuesday that a tentative date they’re looking at is November 22. “Putting someone else in the place of God isn’t that […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

COVID testing program helps students return to classroom sooner

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A school-based COVID testing program is helping students get back into the classroom faster after being exposed to the virus. It’s called “test to learn.” The program is organized by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and offered to school districts across the state of Kansas. If a student comes in close […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Active soldiers receiving a surprise this Veteran’s Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Fourth Graders at McCarter Elementary School in Topeka are sending active soldiers stationed in Kuwait and Iraq letters of encouragement this Veteran’s Day. Tamara Sanders is the teacher who came up with the idea as she has two brothers who are or were formerly involved with the military. She came up with […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSNT News

Vaccine mandate takedown: Lawmakers call special session over Biden’s order

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— A small group of Kansas lawmakers are calling for a special session over the federal coronavirus vaccine mandate. The state’s “Government Overreach” committee voted unanimously to move forward with plans to call the Legislature back in early on Tuesday. Senate President Ty Masterson said the Senate is discussing a tentative date of Nov. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy