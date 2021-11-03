CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Newscast – November 2, 2021

By Underwriters
khns.org
 9 days ago

The Chilkoot Indian Association is developing plans for Tlingit...

khns.org

Comments / 0

Related
ksjd.org

KSJD Local Newscast - October 29, 2021

A committee helping Colorado lawmakers decide how to spend four hundred million dollars of federal coronavirus relief money on affordable housing programs has released a draft of its recommendations. Students in the Montezuma-Cortez RE-1 School District will once again be allowed to participate in off-campus extracurricular activities after in-person classes...
CORTEZ, CO
ksjd.org

KSJD Local Newscast - November 2, 2021

Today is election day across the country including here in Colorado, where polls close at 7:00 this evening. The Montezuma-Cortez School Board also called an emergency meeting on Tuesday. Lucas is the News Director and host of NPR's Morning Edition for KSJD Community Radio. His work focuses on serving the...
CORTEZ, CO
ksjd.org

KSJD Local Newscast - October 28, 2021

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was in Fort Collins Wednesday, hosting a conversation about resilience in the face of crisis. The Dolores County Courthouse was put on lockdown on Thursday due to credible threats made against local elected officials, but a suspect has since been arrested and there is no longer an active threat.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy