Newscast – November 2, 2021

A committee helping Colorado lawmakers decide how to spend four hundred million dollars of federal coronavirus relief money on affordable housing programs has released a draft of its recommendations. Students in the Montezuma-Cortez RE-1 School District will once again be allowed to participate in off-campus extracurricular activities after in-person classes...
Today is election day across the country including here in Colorado, where polls close at 7:00 this evening. The Montezuma-Cortez School Board also called an emergency meeting on Tuesday. Lucas is the News Director and host of NPR's Morning Edition for KSJD Community Radio. His work focuses on serving the...
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was in Fort Collins Wednesday, hosting a conversation about resilience in the face of crisis. The Dolores County Courthouse was put on lockdown on Thursday due to credible threats made against local elected officials, but a suspect has since been arrested and there is no longer an active threat.
