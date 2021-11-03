Incumbent Urban wins another term as Delmont mayor

Submitted by the candidate

Republican incumbent Alyce Urban earned another term as mayor in Delmont, beating out Libertarian challenger Nate Jobe, 453-193, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

Urban, 74, a former council member appointed to the mayor’s seat in 2014, ran on a platform of preserving the police department, which recently relocated to the former library space in the borough building.

Jobe, 26, a first-time candidate and political science major at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, ran on a platform of being responsive to residents and trying to bring more attention and events to the borough.

“I feel very blessed that the people in Delmont had enough faith in me to elect me for another four-year term,” Urban said on Wednesday. “I feel very honored about that.”

Urban said she was also happy to see three incumbent council members earn re-election, and adding she’s looking forward to working with freshman council member Jeff Cunningham.

“I became acquainted with him and he seems like a really great guy who’s very community-minded and wants to get involved with away with things happening in town,” Urban said.