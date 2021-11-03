CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmont, PA

Salem senior home residents taken to Delmont fire hall after problem with heating system

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
 9 days ago
About 40 residents and staff members were moved from Ark Manor senior living facility in Salem to the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday night after a problem with the heating system, a move that emergency officials hope is temporary.

“We’re trying to get the heat temporarily back on in the building, because the gas company right now has the heater red-tagged,” Forbes Road Chief Bob Rosatti said.

A red tag indicates a safety concern with an appliance.

Ark Manor officials were not immediately available for comment.

Fire crews from Slickville and Forbes Road were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the facility for a report of a carbon monoxide alarm in the building, Rosatti said.

By 8:30 p.m., residents sitting in the parking lot with blankets and coats were being loaded into Mutual Aid and Westmoreland County Transit Authority vehicles and taken to the fire hall in Delmont.

