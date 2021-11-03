Salem senior home residents taken to Delmont fire hall after problem with heating system

About 40 residents and staff members were moved from Ark Manor senior living facility in Salem to the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday night after a problem with the heating system, a move that emergency officials hope is temporary.

“We’re trying to get the heat temporarily back on in the building, because the gas company right now has the heater red-tagged,” Forbes Road Chief Bob Rosatti said.

A red tag indicates a safety concern with an appliance.

Ark Manor officials were not immediately available for comment.

Fire crews from Slickville and Forbes Road were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the facility for a report of a carbon monoxide alarm in the building, Rosatti said.

By 8:30 p.m., residents sitting in the parking lot with blankets and coats were being loaded into Mutual Aid and Westmoreland County Transit Authority vehicles and taken to the fire hall in Delmont.