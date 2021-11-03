Citizens Police Academy 48th Class Kick-Off

For the past 8 weeks the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has been teaching a Citizens Academy for area residents. A total of 10 individuals participated on Tuesday nights for 3 1/2 hours each night learning about the duties and responsibilities of a law enforcement officer. Participants learned about and participated in simulated traffic stops, emergency vehicle operations, use of force, firearms, taser, OC spray, restraints, crime scene process and investigation, bailiffs, courts, jail operations, DWI investigations including field sobriety, and shooting techniques. The participants ended on day 8 (November 2, 2021) with a trip to Golden Valley Shooting range where they were able to shoot a variety of weapons and then returned to the Sheriff’s Office to shoot on the MILO shooting simulator. Thanks to the participants for their time commitment and all the staff at the Sheriff’s Office and other community members that helped make the Citizens Academy a huge success!
