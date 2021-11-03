Middleton City Council votes 6-1 in favor of re-zoning for potential four-story apartment complex

Tonight, Middleton city council made the first of two steps in the approval process for a potential four-story, 65 unit Multi-Family living complex.

City council passed phase one tonight by a 6-1 vote, which allow for the re-zoning of 6100 Lake Street (the site of the potential complex and former location of Captain Bill’s).

The apartment complex, which will need one more vote by council for full approval, became the focus of City Council’s Tuesday night meeting.

In fact, a petition has circulated the Middleton community with around 700 signatures.

One of which, comes from resident Susan Gruber.

“We have enough apartments in Middleton,” said Gruber. “This is just another indication of how our city is not representing the people that are their constituents and the people that live here.”

According Petitioner, Ryan Farrell, the petition lays out concerns about the site’s location near a former gas station (contaminated with petroleum), the complexity of underground springs making for a geologically-unsuitable building location, the high water table/runoff/flooding, and the potential harm to the aquifer, Lake Mendota and the Pheasant Branch nature preserve.

The petition calls upon the city to:

1. Hire an independent environmental consultant and present findings to the public.

2. Suspend development until it is known what harm could come to the aquifer and lake.

Middleton City Planner and Zoning Administrator, Mark Opitz, says these concerns have been considered from the proper experts and doesn’t believe it will stop construction if council approves.

“Based on the feedback they got on the hearing, the planning commission was not swayed by the concerns that the project would be detrimental to the environment,” explained Opitz. “They are convinced that should any issues arise during the construction, for example there was some contamination adjacent to the site with a former gas station twenty, to thirty years ago. They obviously would be required and take steps to remediate that situation but they believe it is sound enough to support a four story apartment building.”

