OPINION: Parents should consider Covid vaccines for their children

Beaumont Enterprise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccines for COVID-19 shouldn’t be so controversial, but they have become unfortunately politicized. Texans can expect even more of that controversy when the vaccines become available soon for children age 5 to 11. As with Covid vaccines for adults, this is an issue that doesn’t have to be so...

Ghost OF Liberty
9d ago

My kids had covid, tested positive but showed no symptoms and wouldnt have known, the flu is deadlier than covid is to children, they do not need these vaccines that arent working.

Michael Collins
9d ago

The CDC clinical considerations say, 'Since April 2021, increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported in the U.S. after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), ****particularly in adolescents and young adults.' ****Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is inflammation of the lining outside the heart.

Lizzi Springer
9d ago

I'm sorry to say this but it is the government's findings that they are reporting. Kind of like the poles, right? This is an experimental drug it should not be mandated! We the people are not guinea pigs or Lab Rats! So what happens when your five-year-old six-year-old 10 year old has to be buried because of a glitch 1 and 10,000 could die. are you willing to give your child up for an experimental drug? this is nothing more than a population control! you can't sue the government, you can't sue the pharmaceutical companies producing this drug! has our government once said "JUST SAY NO TO THIER DRUGS"

Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Parents, don't be embarrassed to ask your pediatrician questions about the COVID vaccine.

Today, I am writing to you: the undecided parent. First, I want to emphasize that you should not be embarrassed of your hesitancy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 under an Emergency Use Authorization, making it possible for every American above the age of 5 to now access this lifesaving marvel of science. Even so, you have every right to ask questions. I encourage you to be honest with your pediatrician about your fears.
thedoctorstv.com

Should Parents Consider Off-Label Treatments for Autism?

Child psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Emina and psychologist and autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh join The Doctors to discuss the off-label use of TMS therapy to treat autism. Miriam had great results with MeRT with her daughter Raquel. Dr. Emina shares that sometimes good care is off-label, but Dr. Doreen is skeptical of the treatment and shares that you don’t know if it’s going to help or hurt your child.
Fox News

Trump surgeon general speaks out on vaccinating kids

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, said Wednesday that he will be getting his 11-year-old daughter vaccinated against COVID-19 as the benefits clearly outweigh the risks. "It's really just about doing everything we can to protect our children and give them the best...
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Never Eat Microwaved Food Before Doing This, FDA Warns

Microwaves are an undeniably convenient way to prepare food. In mere seconds, you can take a cold bowl of leftovers and turn it into a gourmet meal once again or turn ingredients from your fridge into something new and delicious. However, while nuking your food may save you time, making food in the microwave isn't a risk-free endeavor. Before you prepare your next meal, read on to discover the one crucial mistake experts from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) say you should never make when microwaving food.
