DC Comics' rogues gallery is one of the most famous in the entire comic book genre, as foes like The Joker, The Penguin, Lex Luthor, Deathstroke, and even The Riddler have all become big mainstream figures, thanks to DC films and TV series. However, DC Comics is now setting the stage for an entire new generation of villains to potentially keep the Batman and co. busy for years to come - and these new foes come with a terrifying twist! The new Joker series by James Tynion IV has taken Jim Gordon on a globetrotting manhunt to kill The Joker once and for all - but now he and Joker have stumbled into a much bigger conspiracy that's been brewing in the DC underworld!

COMICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO