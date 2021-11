The water is ready to boil with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks. After a miserable weekend for both, which included mounting lackluster losses, fans are getting angry, and organizations are worried. Chicago again hung Marc-Andre Fleury out to dry on Sunday night. The NHL trade rumors persist around Phil Kessel, and 15 scouts watched the most recent Arizona Coyotes game in which Kessel took the top power-play spot. And the Pittsburgh Penguins are suddenly…big, but the size in their lineup brings big choices, too.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO