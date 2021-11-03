Maumee voters pick four new city councilmen, reject incumbent

Maumee city council will see an influx of new voices as voters cast ballots Tuesday in favor of four city council newcomers, ousting the sole incumbent who sought to defend a seat on Election Day.

Republican Philip Leinbach, Democrat Margo Puffenberger, and independents Joshua Harris and Jon Fiscus, all new to elected roles, each secured a council position, while voters rejected Republican Tracey Elmore, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

After an unsuccessful run two years ago, Mr. Fiscus, 39, a former Maumee High School band instructor, received the greatest number of votes at 1,926. Mr. Fiscus currently serves on the Maumee Indoor Theater Advisory Board, Maumee’s Charter Review Advisory Board, and the city’s Building Standards & Appeals Board.

Fellow newcomer Mr. Harris, 38, is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge from the military, Mr. Harris moved to Maumee with his wife and 3-year-old daughter. The family owns and operates a small business, Noa Bow, which sells hair accessories and other products. He received 1,503 votes.

Mr. Leinbach, 63, is an industrial engineer with more than 30 years of experience. He is currently the vice president of technical services with IET Inc. He received 1,466 votes.

Fellow newcomer Ms. Puffenberger, 39, is a graphic designer by trade and was endorsed by the Lucas County Democratic Party, as well as by several Northwest Ohio unions and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. She is a member of the Maumee Garden Club, the Maumee Uptown Business Association, and is also a part of the city’s master plan committee, among other community activities. Ms. Puffenberger received 1,456 votes.

Ms. Elmore, 57, the race’s sole incumbent, told The Blade previously that she hoped to offer council an experienced voice as a number of new faces began serving Maumee. Ms. Elmore’s 4½ years of experience would have made her Maumee’s most senior city council member during her ensuing term.

The incumbent lost by a thin margin, with 1,439 votes. She currently works part-time for Lutheran Social Services in accounts receivable and previously sat on the city’s water and sewer committee. Ms. Elmore chairs the parks and recreation, safety, and finance committees.