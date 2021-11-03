Flyers take a tough one from winless Coyotes

Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia, Lawson Crouse, East Coast of the United States, Arizona, Phil Kessel, Clayton Keller, ESPN. Arizona Coyotes (0-8-1) at Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-1), 4 p.m. Tuesday, Bally Sports Arizona, ESPN 620 AM — For the first time in almost two years, the clubs will face off against one another. The last time Arizona played Philadelphia was before the pandemic, on Jan. 4, 2020, and the most recent meeting in Philadelphia was Dec. 5, 2019. Two of the Coyotes' best offensive players this season so far, Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse, scored goals in the Jan. 4, 2020 game, with two for Keller. Phil Kessel scored twice in the Dec. 5, 2019 game.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO