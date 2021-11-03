CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves’ Jorge Soler crushed a three-run home run over the train tracks in Houston

By Mary Clarke
 4 days ago
That baseball had a family, Jorge Soler!

The 2021 World Series has flipped back to Houston after the Astros stunned the Atlanta Braves in a back-and-forth Game 5. On Tuesday, the Braves got back to work in yet another elimination game for the Astros, and once again Atlanta broke things open early with this absolute bomb from Soler.

In the top of the third with two outs and two men on base, Soler and Luis Garcia were locked in a duel at the plate with neither side wanting to give in. On a 3-2 count with both runners set to go, Soler hit an absolute no-doubter to left field for a three-run shot that went over the train tracks and out of the stadium!!

Here, have another clip of this gorgeous home run as Soler stands to admire his handiwork at the plate.

And here’s the view from behind home plate, as Soler’s shot just disappears into the night.

Talk about a picture perfect home run from Soler. The power behind his swing, the reaction, the ball sailing over the train tracks and just vanishing into the black sky.

Can’t ask for a better home run than that. Baseball fans were just as in awe over Soler’s bomb as you’d expect.

