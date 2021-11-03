CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

Early results show Sylvania area voters reject Issue 11

By By Kate Snyder / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26C1Iy_0ckq6HxL00

Sylvania area voters have rejected Issue 11, a tax levy that would have funded a new community center and recreation facility, according to unofficial election results from the Lucas County Board of Elections.

With several precincts reporting vote tallies at 10:30 p.m., Sylvania and Sylvania Township votes against the levy stood at 6,686 with votes for the levy at 1,433.

Proposed by the Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District, the facility was originally slated to occupy 14.6 acres on Crossleigh Court in the Cobblestone Woods Business Park and was planned to include amenities that the Sylvania area doesn’t currently have.

Funding the facility’s construction requires passage of Issue 11 on the Nov. 2 ballot in Sylvania and Sylvania Township. The levy was a 2.56-mill, 28-year bond levy to finance the project that would cost homeowners $91 in annual tax for each $100,000 of appraised value. It would have generated $72 million.

Additionally, some of the levy funds would have gone toward upgrading SAJRD’s other existing properties.

Planned amenities included services such as a STEM center, space dedicated for Sylvania Arts, an organization that proponents of the project said doesn’t have a permanent home, and a maker space, as well as an indoor walking track and indoor aquatics.

Officials began working on the feasibility study for the project before the pandemic hit, and the project had started moving forward again this year with input from the community through surveys, public meetings, and submitted feedback.

According to officials, SAJRD had not had a capital improvement levy on the ballot since 2008 and has not asked for public funding since 2012.

Recently, many Sylvania area residents were questioning the need for such a facility when the local YMCA/JCC facility is scheduled to receive a $10 million upgrade. During a public meeting in October, residents also questioned the cost of membership to the facility when the construction would already be paid for by taxes.

Leadership from both SAJRD and the YMCA/JCC had meetings about establishing a partnership between the two facilities, but talks broke down earlier this year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Editorial: Lifting up the Heights

At first glance, it can be hard to understand why residents of Perrysburg Heights would balk at a plan that calls for improvements for their neighborhood such as better walkability, more green space, and commercial development.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

City officials begin to crack down on blight, crime at convenience stores

Two convenience stores in Toledo may soon have to shut down after the Toledo City Plan Commission voted Thursday to recommend their special-use permits be revoked. The commission’s recommendation will go before Toledo City Council’s Zoning and Planning Committee on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m., and that committee will make its recommendation to the full city council for a vote. District council members made the plan commission aware of the two sites after receiving numerous complaints from residents.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sylvania, OH
Sylvania, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Sylvania Township, OH
Sylvania, OH
Government
Lucas County, OH
Elections
The Blade

Deadline nears for Roche de Boeuf Bridge

Time is counting down toward a deadline by which two men who agreed to pay $6,500 for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s derelict former interurban bridge over the Maumee River near Waterville have to file detailed plans for its stabilization.
WATERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Crossleigh Court#Sylvania Arts#Ymca Jcc
The Blade

With no bids on South Toledo commercial site, its sale is postponed a month

The sale of an empty commercial lot next to a South Toledo shopping plaza was postponed until Dec. 3 after no one bid during a forfeited-land sale Wednesday. Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez had set a $137,087.70 starting bid for a 12-acre parcel in Toledo Commons in the 3100 block of Glendale Avenue — the taxes due on the property, which was forfeited Feb. 5 from Toledo Commons & Associates LLC.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy