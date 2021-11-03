Early results show Sylvania area voters reject Issue 11

Sylvania area voters have rejected Issue 11, a tax levy that would have funded a new community center and recreation facility, according to unofficial election results from the Lucas County Board of Elections.

With several precincts reporting vote tallies at 10:30 p.m., Sylvania and Sylvania Township votes against the levy stood at 6,686 with votes for the levy at 1,433.

Proposed by the Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District, the facility was originally slated to occupy 14.6 acres on Crossleigh Court in the Cobblestone Woods Business Park and was planned to include amenities that the Sylvania area doesn’t currently have.

Funding the facility’s construction requires passage of Issue 11 on the Nov. 2 ballot in Sylvania and Sylvania Township. The levy was a 2.56-mill, 28-year bond levy to finance the project that would cost homeowners $91 in annual tax for each $100,000 of appraised value. It would have generated $72 million.

Additionally, some of the levy funds would have gone toward upgrading SAJRD’s other existing properties.

Planned amenities included services such as a STEM center, space dedicated for Sylvania Arts, an organization that proponents of the project said doesn’t have a permanent home, and a maker space, as well as an indoor walking track and indoor aquatics.

Officials began working on the feasibility study for the project before the pandemic hit, and the project had started moving forward again this year with input from the community through surveys, public meetings, and submitted feedback.

According to officials, SAJRD had not had a capital improvement levy on the ballot since 2008 and has not asked for public funding since 2012.

Recently, many Sylvania area residents were questioning the need for such a facility when the local YMCA/JCC facility is scheduled to receive a $10 million upgrade. During a public meeting in October, residents also questioned the cost of membership to the facility when the construction would already be paid for by taxes.

Leadership from both SAJRD and the YMCA/JCC had meetings about establishing a partnership between the two facilities, but talks broke down earlier this year.