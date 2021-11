It seems like everyone I know has had a major obsession with British design for the past year or so, and now, with colder weather season underway, I can only anticipate that this admiration for England’s quirky, traditional-meets-eclectic spaces will increase. Something about the interiors across the pond just feel cozier, so I reached out to four British designers for tips on how they make their living rooms (and those of their clients) feel more comfortable as winter approaches. These tips should help you hunker down in your space in style, too.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO