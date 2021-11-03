NCAAM: Mid-majors with high odds to make the Final Four

One of the best parts of the college basketball season is making it to March and seeing those little-discussed teams rise from nowhere to make a Cinderella run. Undoubtedly, the bracket-busters are nightmarish for most bettors, but the magic and journey of these underdogs create unforgettable moments for the sport. More times than not, Cinderella comes from a mid-major; think Gordon Hayward’s Butler Bulldogs, Jamie Skeen’s VCU Rams and Clayton Custer’s Loyola Ramblers. So we decided to take a look at this year’s mid-majors and find which of the teams have the best odds at stamping their ticket to New Orleans.

However, before we dive into it, it should be known that Memphis, Gonzaga and Wichita State were excluded from the list since we consider the American Athletic Conference not to be a mid-major conference. The Zags’ projection needs no mentioning.

All odds via Tipico Sportsbook

Drake Bulldogs (+4000)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In just his third season as the Bulldogs’ head coach, Darian DeVries brought Drake back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008. A win away from both a Missouri Valley Conference regular-season and tourney title, the Bulldogs return in 2021-22 with an opportunity to build on last season’s NCAA tourney appearance.

The biggest adjustment the ‘Dogs will have to make from last season to 2021-22 is the departure of Joseph Yesufu, who transferred to the University of Kansas after two seasons in Des Moines. Drake will hope to get similar production from University of Nebraska-Omaha transfer Ayo Akinwole. Every other player who averaged over 20.0 minutes per game last season has returned, including last season’s leading scorer ShanQuan Hemphill, who is back from a season-ending foot injury. The Bulldogs also bring in freshman guard Tucker DeVries, who could be a household name down the road.

Drake gets Richmond early in the non-conference slate and then will be tested against Clemson shortly before MVC play begins. Keep an eye on this experienced squad throughout the season and don’t be surprised if they make some noise in March.

Richmond Spiders (+4000)

Richmond is one of the more interesting teams to pay attention to this season. The Spiders were a decent team last year, but only managed an eighth-place finish in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Richmond made it to the second round of the NIT before falling to the Mississippi State by just a point.

The Spiders bring back largely the same team, though, and could be in contention to finish near the top of the A10. The leading scorer from a season ago, Blake Francis, is gone, but Richmond adds senior guard Nick Sherrod back to the fold. Sherrod was the team’s leading scorer once upon a time but has been sidelined by two separate ACL tears. If he can stay healthy and somewhat return to form, he’ll make Richmond a dangerous team going forward.

The Spiders waste no time getting into the good stuff during their non-conference slate. In November alone, they face Utah St., Drake, and Maryland, which are all teams that should be in the NCAA Tournament.

Colgate Raiders (+3000)

(Albert Cesare/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports)

Colgate earned its second trip to the NCAA Tournament in the last three seasons when it defeated the Loyola Greyhounds in the Patriot League Tournament championship game. The Raiders were bounced by the University of Arkansas Razorbacks in their opening game of the NCAA Tourney. but could be on track to make it back to the dance and proceed further this season.

The Raiders lose their leading scorer from a season ago in Jordan Burns, but enter the season projected to be in contention for another Patriot League championship. The rest of their 2021 tourney team remains intact and should be able to deliver once again.

Colgate will have a few chances to give its end-of-season resume quite a boost when the team travels, N.C. State, Syracuse, Pittsburgh and St. John’s for non-conference games before getting into Patriot League play.

San Diego State Aztecs (+2000)

SDSU has become one of the more consistently good mid-major programs over the years. Dating back to the Kawhi Leonard era in which the Aztecs made the Sweet 16, they’ve gone dancing six times since, with an additional Sweet 16 appearance in 2014. SDSU faces some significant turnover from last season’s NCAA Tournament team that was outclassed by Syracuse in the first round, but should have more than enough talent to remain one of the Mountain West’s favorites.

Speaking of the turnaround, gone are leading scorers Matt Mitchell, Jordan Schakel and Terrell Gomez; three players that combined to make up more than half of the Aztecs’ scoring last season. The transfer portal did Brian Dutcher’s team well, however, as they ended up replacing a good chunk of the departed production. Matt Bradley comes over from Cal as one of the west coast’s most-proven dynamic scorers. Chad Baker-Mazara and Tahirou Diabate also enter as transfers who should earn a lot of the Aztec’s minutes alongside returning starters Nathan Mensah and Trey Pulliam.

As usual with SDSU, the Aztecs have beefed up their non-conference schedule for another season. They’ll go on the road to battle BYU in early November before taking on Georgetown in Anaheim and traveling to Ann Arbor for a December showdown with Michigan.

St. Bonaventure Bonnies (+1500)

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Easily, the mid-major that has the best shot at making an NCAA Final Four appearance is the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. Before the Bonnies fell to LSU in the first round of the last season’s Big Dance, they ran through the Atlantic 10 Conference, earning both a regular-season and A10 Tournament championship. The Bonnies will have to fend off an experienced Richmond Spiders team towards the top of the A10, but should otherwise be in for even more success this season.

Not only are all five of St. Bonaventure’s seniors back, but the Bonnies are the Associated Press’ No. 23 ranked men’s college basketball team in the nation; the only non-Gonzaga mid-major to crack the preseason Top-25.

St. Bonaventure’s biggest preseason challenge will be a December matchup with UConn in Newark, New Jersey as part of the Never Forget Tribute Classic. Place your bets early on the Bonnies before the noise gets louder around them and the odds start to move.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).