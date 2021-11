Since going public in July, Robinhood has faced criticism from some quarters for depending too heavily on cryptocurrency trading in its business. The revelation, in the company's pre-IPO regulatory filings, that crypto accounted for 17% of its revenues in the first quarter of this year—and that Dogecoin alone represented 34% of that crypto turnover—raised plenty of eyebrows among regulators and prospective investors alike at the time.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO