Dr. Paul Fadale discusses Patriots lengthy injury reports in recent weeks, Stephon Gilmore’s health and more

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 9 days ago

(WPRI) – Dr. Paul Fadale from University Orthopedics joins Taylor Begley to discuss some of the Patriots latest injuries. The two talk about the Patriots lengthy practice injury report over the past few weeks, Trent Brown’s recovery process, Jonathan Jones’ season ending injury and Dont’a Hightower’s multiple ailments.

Dr. Fadale also weighs in on Stephon Gilmore’s health status ahead of the Patriots meeting with the Panthers. Gilmore was activated last week off the physically unable to perform list and played on Sunday in the Panthers win over Atlanta.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

