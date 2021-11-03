Dr. Paul Fadale discusses Patriots lengthy injury reports in recent weeks, Stephon Gilmore’s health and more

(WPRI) – Dr. Paul Fadale from University Orthopedics joins Taylor Begley to discuss some of the Patriots latest injuries. The two talk about the Patriots lengthy practice injury report over the past few weeks, Trent Brown’s recovery process, Jonathan Jones’ season ending injury and Dont’a Hightower’s multiple ailments.

Dr. Fadale also weighs in on Stephon Gilmore’s health status ahead of the Patriots meeting with the Panthers. Gilmore was activated last week off the physically unable to perform list and played on Sunday in the Panthers win over Atlanta.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.